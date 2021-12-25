Marafa: Politicians Who Spread Lies That Fuel Insecurity Should Be Treated As Criminals

Kabir Marafa, a former senator representing Zamfara central, has expressed that those “politicising” the country’s challenges should be investigated.

He stated this in a statement by his media office on Friday.

Marafa stated that those perpetrating violence must be treated as criminals whether they are politicians or not.

Also Read: Insecurity Will Soon Be History, Says Buhari In Christmas Message

“It is high time the security agencies begin to investigate the politicisation of the security challenges bedevilling the country in general,” the statement reads.

“We, thereby, urge those who have been infected by the 2023 virus to stop spreading falsehood and allow the security agencies to do their job.

“They cannot double as politicians and mouthpieces of some anonymous security personnel who do not want their names in print media. Criminals should be treated as criminals regardless of whose jersey or uniform they wear.”