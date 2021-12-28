Maraji Reveals She Underwent Hemorrhoid Surgery Early This Year And How She Got Pregnant

Gloria Olorunto aka Maraji, a popular Instagram comedienne, surprised fans a few days ago when she announced that she is expecting her first child.

The comedienne, who had been off social media for 12 weeks, has now uploaded a lengthy video detailing how she underwent a severe Hemorrhoid operation earlier this year, married her Ghana-based partner privately, and conceived almost immediately.

She said: “In the beginning of the year I had a hemorrhoid surgery done. I took a break before, during and after it….the recovery process was hard….because mine was worst….”

About her private wedding she said:

“We just wanted to do it and get married, it was quick, it was within a month, small wedding in a sitting room, my family and his, then shortly after i got pregnant which is crazy because I have PCOS…we were surprised because we had sex just like twice when i got pregnant”

Watch video below: