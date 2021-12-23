“Marriage can only last if you are married to Jesus Christ himself” – Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has said that marriage is a scam and can only last if one is married to Jesus Christ himself.

The Big Brother Africa star stated this on Thursday while reacting to Devon Franklin and Meagan Good’s breakup.

“Marriage can only last if you are married to Jesus Christ himself. I am ready to be a baby momma to a king who wants an ovary donation lol, No string attached.” she wrote.

The entrepreneur also said that men know that they can never be loyal to one woman but are not honest about it.

“First of all men know they can never be loyal to one woman. And they claim it’s biology. Talking about ‘That’s just how men are built’ Fuck that. Stop giving blodd pressure to women. Tell us straight up. I have 3 others. Will you be 4th?”