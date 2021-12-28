Marriage Cannot Survive On Love Alone – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has warned people intending to marry that love alone cannot sustain a marriage.

The writer explained that aside love, money, accommodation, there are other many things needed for marriage to be successful.

He took to Instagram and wrote:

“A marriage cannot survive on love alone. You need money, accommodation and maturity. It is only animals that have children and then look for how to feed them. As a human being, you are supposed to prepare and marry, not marry and prepare. Love is good. But love does not pay the bills. And where the bills are not paid, love begins to fade, gradually, until it turns to something you do not recognise. You see, there is a thin line between love and hate. That is when you will greet your wife good morning, and she will ask you ‘what is good about the morning?’