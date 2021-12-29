Masari: We’ll Support Residents Who Want To Get Weapons To Protect Themselves

The governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, has stated that his government will assist residents who wish to obtain guns in order to defend themselves against attacks.

He said this during a press conference in Katsina on Tuesday.

Masari noted that while criminals gain guns in horrible ways, “good people do not have the means to protect themselves.”

The governor claims that the state’s security forces are insufficient to protect inhabitants’ lives and property.

“This security is for everyone and there is no political difference. What people should know is that in Katsina, you do not have 3,000 police [officers]. So, we call on anyone who can take up arms to defend themselves, himself and his family,” BBC Hausa quoted Masari as saying.

“Islamic law also allows a person to protect himself, his property and his family. If you die trying to protect yourself, you will be martyred.

“It is also unfortunate how robbers can get guns but good people do not have the means to protect themselves and their families.

“We will help those who want to import weapons because the people of Katsina need to support the security forces.”