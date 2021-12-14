Media Personality Tomike Adeoye Becomes Brand Ambassador For Sabi Cash

Media Personality Tomike Adeoye has taken to her social media to announce she is now the brand ambassador for Sabi Cash.

The star shared the news as she posts some of the pictures taken at the location.

Tomike stated that she is happy to join the new family and she is grateful for the opportunity.

READ ALSO: Mercy Eke Finally Finds The Man She Has Been Looking For

Many of her fans and followers are so excited for her and to also see their Olori Ebi as she is popularly referred to as is doing really well.

“Drumroll family members!!!! 🥁Your Olori Ebi is officially the brand ambassador for @sabicash 🥺🥳💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽I’m sooooooooo excited you won’t even understand! Maybe you will 😂 I’m grateful for this new family God has blessed us with becauseeeee they’re AMAZING! They’re easy going, they’re willing to go the extra mile to ensure our working relationship is 💯! What more can I ask for?!! If you’re a family member, you’ll know we don’t sign to brands anyhow 😂we were only signed to one brand before today, we’re picky like that😅it’s a big deal to me to actually represent a brand so when I decide to, I bet you know the brand is truly worth it!!! @sabicash is and I can beat my chest and my forehead to tell you that😂😂They’re family now and they said “we have seen how your family members operate!!”🤣yup! You brought them here! They came because of you family members! They not only did, they acknowledged what you’re capable of doing so let’s welcome them the family way!”

See post below: