“Men who lie about their marital status in order to deceive girls should be considered criminals and punished by the law” – Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada is of the opinion that lying about one’s marital status to deceive people should be considered a criminal offence.

She made this proposition in a post she shared on her Instatories. According to her, men who lie about their marital status should be considered criminals and punished by the law.

Speaking further, the Big Brother Naija star said victims of such men should be adequately compensated for the mental and emotional troubles.

According to her, her suggestion is not restricted to men alone, but women as well.

She wrote,

“Men and marriage

Men who lie about their marital status in order to deceive girls should be considered criminals and punished by the law. Their victims should be financially compensated for their troubles and destablised mental state. Whether male or female, lying about your marital status should be considered a criminal offense with a befitting punishment.”

