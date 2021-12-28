Mercy Aigbe Accused Of Snatching married Man From His Family

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has been accused of dating a married man with four children.

Mercy has been flaunting several gifts and surprises she received from her lover, whom she has nicknamed ‘D’owner,’ for quite some time now.

The actress has always kept her fans wondering about who her mystery lover is, especially since her separated husband Lanre Gentry recently married another woman.

Mercy Aigbe is romantically tied to the owner of Ibaka TV, according to Instagram blogger Gist Lovers.

The blogger claims that the man is married with four children and has abandoned his wife and children in Minnesota.

See post below: