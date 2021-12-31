Mercy Aigbe Fuels Marriage Rumour In New Video

By
Bukola Tumininu
-
Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has ignited marriage rumors with her mystery boyfriend ‘D’Owner’ by flaunting her ringed finger on social media.

This comes only days after she was publicly criticized for dating a married father of four children.

She is romantically tied to the proprietor of Ibaka TV, according to Instagram blogger Gist Lovers.

Meanwhile, Mercy is seen being dressed like someone getting ready for a wedding ceremony in a video posted to her Instagram page.

Mercy sparked marriage rumors by flaunting her ringed finger and referring to her unknown lover by his nickname.

