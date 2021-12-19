Mercy Aigbe Lists Birthday Gift She Doesn’t Want Again

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has asked her fans, coworkers, and followers not to give her framed pictures for her birthday.

She said on her Instagram page that she is looking forward to her birthday, which i s on January 1st, and that she’s a special baby.

The actress said she has begun accepting gifts but will no longer collect framed photographs of herself, noting that her home and office have been transformed into a photo studio.

She wrote: Ke re oh!!!! For those of you planning to give me framed pictures of me as a birthday gift, Biko I no want oh! My house, my office don turn photo studio, Mi o fe oh!!! By the way my birthday is Jan 1ast(new year baby, special baby) and I have started accepting gifts

See Post Below: