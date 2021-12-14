Military Action Alone Won’t End Insurgency: Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that military action alone would not effectively end the insurgency in the country.

He spoke in Abuja Monday at a retreat on inclusive security organized by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.

He said the stick-and-carrot approach should be used to tackle the security challenges.

“People talk of political will, but I talk of political action. Political will is not enough. It must be matched by political action.

“The problem of insurgency will not go away, if all we are using is the ‘stick’ (military action). We may suppress it, and keep it down a bit, but we have to use ‘carrot and stick’ together to effectively tackle the problems,” Obasanjo said.

The former leader also advocated state policing, saying “Security in Nigeria is local, it must be addressed locally. Legislation should be able to tackle that before the next election.”