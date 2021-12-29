Mixed Reactions As Alex Ekubo’s Ex And IK Ogbonna’s Ex Hangout (Video)

Sonia Lareinaa and Fancy Acholonu, the exes of Nollywood actors, IK Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo have left tongues wagging after they shared a video of them hanging out in Lagos.

It would be recalled that Fancy ended her engagement abruptly earlier this year over reasons that remain untold between herself and the actor.

In a video making rounds on social media, Sonia and Fancy are spotted gushing over one another during a hangout in Lagos.

“Omo see “Oyinbo” babes in Naija o lol Xoxo Sonia x Fancy,” Fancy wrote while sharing photos of themselves on Instagram.

Their link-up left many wondering about the kind of discussions that would erupt specifically because of their relationship circumstance.

Watch The Video Below;

See the reactions that followed below …