Mixed Reactions As Nancy Isime And Timini Spotted Kissing In Bed

Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress and media personality, has stirred social media comments with a recent video.

The ace host and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, was seen in a room with Nollywood’s ‘bad boy,’ Timini, in the viral video.

Timini was only wearing a white towel in the video as he came closer to Nancy Isime and made for her lips.

READ ALSO: I Made My Father Proud For Not Coming Back Home With Pregnancy – Nancy Isime

Nancy on the other hand, was excited as she looked him in the eyes and smiled.

Nigerians were mixed in their reactions to the video, with some claiming that Timini should not be trusted.

While some fans think the scene is from a movie shoot, others claim it isn’t from any movie.

See video below: