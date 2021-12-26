Mob nearly lynched Lady seen sharing meat to children in Accra, Ghana (video)

A woman has escaped death by the whiskers after sharing a strange meat to kids in a neighborhood.

The meat it was gathered was kept inside a calabash.

The woman who is said to be an unfamiliar face in the Ghanaian neighborhood of Accra, arrived in a luxury car, before bringing out the calabash which had some meat in it.

Parents in the neighbourhood who saw their kids taking the meat from the woman, confronted her and this drew the attention of others who moved to the scene.

She was forced to eat the meat, before getting into her car and driving off.

Photos below: