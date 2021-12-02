Why rapper Olamide planted a kiss on a fan’s forehead

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Olamide who rose to fame from the slums of Bariga in Lagos made the dream of a female fan come through after planting a kiss on her forehead.

The singer who was recently offered to take a bribe to release five of Wizkid’s songs is spotted in a trending video with a female who melted after getting a forehead kiss.

Olamide while performing on stage offered the microphone to a fan who sang the lyrics word for word and in return got a kiss.

“If na anointing oil wey dey put for her forehead now she for don clean am since,” a social media user wrote in reactions.

Video below:

Reactions below: