Moment singer Portable snatched a bundle of money from a fan spraying him slowly (video)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, known as Portable has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media.

The Zazoo crooner got Nigerians feeling some type of way after he performed on the stage last night.

A few hours ago, Tunde Ednut shared a video of singer Portable as he was dancing online.

In the video, singer Portable was spotted dancing to his hit song titled “Zazoo”, while a young man was seen spraying the Zazoo crooner money on the stage.

As the man was slowly spraying him the money, singer Portable dragged some bundle of money from the man’s hands and put it inside his underwear so that nobody will be able to collect the money from him.

Video below:

Media users who watched the video have expressed different reactions regarding singer Portable’s behavior saying that he does not want what happened between him and Pocolee to repeat itself, while many others believe that Portable shouldn’t have behaved in that manner because he is now a celebrity.

Read some comments below:

