Mr Macaroni Rejects Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Peace Walk Invite

Nigerian Comedian Debo Adebayo (Mr Marcaroni) has said he is not interested in a peace walk with the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu unless the issues raised in the #Endsars report are addressed.

Mr Marcaroni said genuine peacemaking should begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel.

We had reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday invited some known faces of the EndSARS protest in the State in October 2020 to a peace walk slated for December.

The Governor, in his speech, specifically invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the “historic march for our dear Lagos.”

Reacting, Mr. Macaroni said: “I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations.



“I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government.

“Mr Governor has said it in his speech that to be a Centre of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them.

“The last walk wey I do, na so dem bundle me, strip me naked, brutalize and dehumanize me. I no carry gun, I no carry weapon. As dem dey beat me, dem dey ask why I dey disturb Mr Governor. Now dem say make I come do walk. For another round of beating??

“Abeg o. If I wan lose weight, I go go gym. Same peaceful Walk wey Nigerian Youths do wey dem kill them? Some are still in prison.. Some have gone into hiding. Their lives no longer theirs all because we decided to walk against police brutality.”