MTN Courts Prospective Investors in Akure

Following the commencement of the sell down of shares in MTN Nigeria. Executives of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company took its nationwide roadshow to the capital city of Akure to enlighten and engage potential retail investors on the benefits of owning a portion of the firm’s profitability.

Chief Human Resources Officer MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, and General ​​Manager, Financial Planning MTN Nigeria, Omolara Micheal-Nwadu were at the Royal Birds Hotels & Towers, Alagbaka Estate, Akure on December 3, 2021 to educate interested investors on the benefits of investing in the company and the market opportunities in becoming shareholders of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company.

The public offer, which is the first to be delivered digitally in Nigeria, is being sold to retail investors at N169 per share. The offer is the first from MTN since the 2019 listing on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and MTN will seek to use the advantage of digital integration to ensure substantial participation from investors across Nigeria.

The minimum subscription is 20 shares and thereafter in multiples of 20 shares. The offer will include an added incentive of one share for every 20 shares bought by a retail investor with a maximum of 250 shares per investor. To qualify for the free share, retail investors will have to buy and hold the shares for at least 12 months after the issuance date.

The offer which opened at 8:00 am on December 1, 2021, is expected to close at 5:00 pm on December 14, 2021.

Interested applicants can visit www.mtnonline.com/po for more information on the acquisition of shares or call 080mtnoffer.