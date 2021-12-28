My Arrest Politically Motivated, Sanctioned By Uzodinma -Uche Nwosu

A 2019 governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has stated that his arrest on Sunday at St Peter’s Anglican church Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state was sanctioned by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, spoke to journalists in Owerri, on Tuesday.

He claimed that the plan was to assassinate him.

The politician chronicled how he was arrested in church, taken to Enugu airport, and boarded a chartered aircraft to Abuja.

He alleged that the governor used his Chief Security Officer and other security operatives attached to the state government house to arrest, humiliate and possibly put him away.

Nwosu claimed that he was stripped half-naked, handcuffed on the orders of the state governor.

He said that he had no hands in the insecurity in the state, saying that the young man who accused him in a viral video of giving him money to escalate insecurity in the state was asked to implicate him.

Nwosu advised Uzodinma to eschew bitterness and concentrate more on governance than politics.

He said that those who arrested him, invaded the church, jumped to the altar, disrupted the ongoing sermon, and shot indiscriminately in the church.