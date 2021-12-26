‘My mansion is worth N500Million — Blessing Okoro finally becomes a Landlady (photos)

Controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro has announced that she’s now a land lady in Lagos.

Okoro took to her Instagram to share a video showing her fans and followers a rare glimpse of her mansion she claimed is worth over N500 million.

Recall that two years ago, Okoro brought ridicule upon herself in the online community after claiming ownership of a house belonging to someone else.

Okoro had made a video with the mansion and after it went viral, the real house owner swung into action and called her out.

Sharing a new video of her new mansion, she wrote:

“25th December I present myself a gift to myself my own personal Mansion…… Words fail me but I am super excited and thankful . You can now call me LANDLADY .’ Remember success is success anytime you attain it you will still be celebrated. Welcome to my Home.

My house (mansion) is worth over 500 million…. Another assignment…. Land lady.. House launch”