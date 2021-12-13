My Mother Wanted Me To Be A Medical Doctor: Tope Alabi’s Daughter

Tope Alabi’s Daughter Speaks On Why Mom Doesn’t Want Her To Do Music

In a new interview, Ayomikun, the daughter of gospel singer Tope Alabi, revealed that “She did not want me to be a musician in the first place. She wanted me to be a Medical Doctor. As God will have it, that is not my calling because I cannot stand blood. Now, she is happy to see me sing; she loves it when I sing as exclaims with joy listening to my songs. I am sure she is happy and proud that she has a legacy in me.”

“I think this is a question with an obvious,” the young artiste continued in her interview with City People Magazine about her mother, Tope Alabi, saying, “I think this is a question with an obvious.” My mother is the most influential person in my life. I aspire to be like her. You can’t look up to her and not want to act or sing like she does. She is a huge inspiration to me, and I aspire to write music like she does and be as successful as she is.”

“I don’t call her mum; she is my aunty, my best friend,” she said when asked about their relationship. That’s exactly who she is to me. My mother is strict because she expects you to be responsible and mature at all times. She is constantly lecturing and speaking. I learned humility and respect for all people, regardless of their status.

“I sing contemporary music, jazz, R&B, but it has to be gospel contemporary music,” she said, adding that she does not make her music as indigenous as her mother’s. I always sound off when I try to sing indigenous gospel music. She wrote the Yoruba section of my song because I couldn’t do it in my own words because I’d make some mistakes. I like her style of music, but when I try to sound like her, I end up sounding like someone else. This explains why I don’t fully engage with her music. There was a time last year when I became overly engrossed in her music. I didn’t like it when I started sounding like her. My mother will appear in my music, but she will sing in her own unique style.

“It’s going to be contemporary gospel music,” Ayomikun said of her new album’s release. It won’t be like anything you’ve heard before, but it will be more secular in nature. I’ve decided to change people’s perceptions of gospel music by transforming what gospel music is. It will be something that both the young and the old can relate to. My music is aimed primarily at teenagers and those who can relate to it. This is because I understand what young Christians are going through.”