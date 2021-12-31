‘N600k Monthly Light Bill In Lekki, Eye Dey Pain Me?’– Skit Maker, Zicsaloma Cries Out

Zicsaloma Reacts To Monthly Light Bill In Lekki

Aloma Isaac Junior, better known by his stage name Zicsaloma, a Nigerian comic skit maker, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the estimated monthly light bill for his apartment in Lekki, Lagos state.

The comic actor expresses surprise as he asks his coworkers if they will be receiving a $600,000 light bill for the month.

The comic actor wrote on his Instagram story, “I’m not sure what to make of this 600,000+ monthly light bill I’m seeing in Lekki. Is Abi supposed to write a year? Please, someone on the island should confirm the monthly bill that these NEPA people give them abi eye de pain me? No! Perhaps the Dangote refinery gets its light from my home. I’m going to have to call an electrician to trace the wire.”