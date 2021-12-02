National Carrier Not Realistic — Senate

The Senate has expressed that the National Carrier project as proposed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika is not realistic.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani disclosed this on Wednesday in Niger State at the committee retreat.

Sani said: “The ministry is not being realistic with his proposal of a National Carrier and because of that frustrating the efforts of AMCON on NG Eagle.

“I say it is not realistic after we listened to the explanations of the ministry that the government will own only 5% of the new National Carrier, Nigerians will own 46% and yet to be named foreign interest will own 49%.”