NCC: Nigeria’s Telcos Lost 14m Internet Subscribers In One Year

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed that the country’s internet subscribers dropped by 9.6 percent. representing 14.5 million in one year.

The commission stated this in a recent update of industry statistics posted on its website.

According to the data, the total number of active internet subscribers, which hit 154.88 million — an all-time high — in November 2020, dropped to 140.34 million at the end of October 2021.

Also Read: Don’t Link Your SIM Cards To Another Person’s NIN: NCC Warns

In December 2020, the federal government directed telecommunications companies to suspend the sales and reactivation of new SIM cards.

The policy denied new entrants into the country access to purchase mobile lines while existing users who want to retrieve their lost lines were not allowed access.