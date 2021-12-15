New Way To Make Money In Financial Markets

The foreign exchange market offers multiple trading opportunities. But not everyone has enough time to explore the intricacies of the financial markets. Besides, beginner traders can’t boast extensive trading experience either, so they are often afraid to get started and make a trading mistake that could wipe out their trading account completely. To solve this problem brokers offer copy trading services, such as RAMM.

RAMM and how it works

RAMM (Risk Allocation & Money Management) – is a copy trading platform that has recently gained popularity. There are two types of users in the platform: experienced traders who create trading strategies and investors who copy strategies to their investment accounts. The platform is a win-win for both parties. Investors can generate income by simply copying the trades of seasoned traders, and traders receive a commission from investors who follow their strategies.

How to invest with RAMM

To get access to the platform, an investor has to open a brokerage account first. We recommend that you go with AMarkets. It’s a regulated global broker, offering high-end trading products and services.

So, you’ve opened a trading account. Now, you need to find a profitable trading strategy to follow. The RAMM platform makes it easy for you because it provides a Strategy rating. Just browse through the strategies, paying attention to their characteristics (age, monthly yield, number of followers, etc.), pick a suitable strategy, and create an investment.

When creating a strategy, you will be asked to set the Target, Protection and Factor parameters. By setting the Target, you determine your profit target. The Protection feature allows you to protect your investment if the strategy turns out unfavorable. After you adjust your investment parameters, the RAMM platform will start copying trading signals automatically, and you will start making a profit.