NFF Appoints Jose Peseiro As Super Eagles Head Coach

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro’s appointment was announced in a communique on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese tactician replaces Gernot Rohr, the Franco-German, who was sacked on December 12.

Also Read: NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Coach

Peseiro is expected to be at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as an observer, while Augustine Eguavoen, the former international, will be in the dug-out when the three-time African champions file out at the tournament next month in Cameroon.

His first assignment will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final playoffs in March.

The former Portuguese forward took Sporting CP to the UEFA Cup final in 2005.

Until his appointment as the Nigerian senior national team coach, Peseiro was Venezuela’s gaffer.