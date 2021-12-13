NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sacked Gernot Rohr as technical adviser of the Super Eagles.

The NFF confirmed the development in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.

Augustine Eguavoen was named the interim coach of the three-time African champions.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Mr Augustine Eguavoen, currently its Technical Director, as the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles on an interim basis. This is with immediate effect, and follows the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr, who has been in charge of the three–time African champions for the past 64 months, and is Nigeria’s longest–serving manager.

“Following a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday, it was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.”

Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary of the NFF, said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the federal ministry of youth and sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”