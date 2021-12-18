Nigeria Is Collapsing, Ortom Tells Buhari In Birthday Message

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, is a grandfather who should comprehend that the country is collapsing owing to the actions of “terrorists.”

In a letter congratulating Buhari on his 79th birthday on Saturday, the governor was quoted by Nathaniel Ikyur, the president’s senior press secretary, as adding that the insecurity endangering citizens’ lives and property is not what the president promised when he took office in 2015.

The governor, who stated that he loves Buhari, encouraged him to take immediate steps to safeguard the country before he leaves office, according to the statement.

“I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 79th birthday,” he said.

“To some, the president is a father, to others, grandfather while yet to others, he is a great grandfather who should understand that Nigeria at the moment is collapsing due to the activities of terrorists who have continued to destroy the very foundation of the unity of this country.

“Daily, people are slaughtered like animals either on their farms, at home or roasted to death while travelling from one destination to another with video clips showing the faces of the killers. Yet, no one has been arrested.

“The roads have become booby traps where the citizenry are scared to travel on, for the fear that they may be kidnapped for ransom or in some cases killed outrightly. It is an open secret that no one is safe in this country any longer.”