Nigeria Needs Innovative Think-Thank To Aid National Development: Buratai

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, has stated that putting in place innovative think-tanks will help the country’s national development.

He mentioned this during the Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) groundbreaking event in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The center, according to the former Chief of Army Staff, would address a gap in research and policy creation, particularly in the areas of security and defense, peace, conflict management, climate change, leadership, and development.

Buratai noted that his interest in human capital development stemmed from a genuine desire to offer his fair share to the system.

Also Read: Buhari: Why I Declined Assent To Electoral Amendment Bill

According to him, “My simple philosophy about life is to continue to live a life of value by improving on the system that we have, and as someone coming from the military, I reckoned that the best way for me and my associates to add value to our society and make our country better and stronger is through a think-tank like this center christened Tukur Buratai Research Centre.”

“I believe that there exists a gap in our polity that TBRC as a think-tank can fill through research and policy development especially in the areas of security and defence, peace, conflict management, climate change, leadership and development,” he said.

Buratai said there can be no real development without security and peace. He said there must be economic opportunities, equity and justice for security and peace to exist which will, in turn, serves as the foundation of development.