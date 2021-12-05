Nigeria Needs Unifiers, Not Just Achievers – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that Nigeria needs not just achievers, but more importantly men and women who are bridge-builders and unifiers, who see the country’s ethnic diversity as a source of strength, and not as a point of difference.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday during the turbaning ceremony of some prominent persons in Bida emirate, Niger State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Nigeria needs unifiers, Osinbajo says at Bida Emirate turbaning ceremony’.

Speaking after his turbaning, the Vice President noted that the conferment of the titles was a fresh call to service to the Bida community and the nation.

He added that “our country needs men and women who understand that all men and women regardless of race and faith deserve to be treated equally, fairly and justly.”