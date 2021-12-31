Nigeria Relying On You To Completely Defeat Banditry, Defence Minister Tells Troops

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi has asked officers of the Nigerian Army to do more to “completely defeat” banditry and insurgency.

Magashi stated this on Thursday during the decoration of senior military officers, at a ceremony held at the army headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesman.

The minister also urged the officers to remain loyal to the constitution and “discharge their duties professionally”.

While describing their elevation “as a recognition for their diligence and selfless sacrifices”, he added that the country relies “on their wealth of knowledge, character and professionalism to develop an enduring panacea that will completely defeat insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country”.

He also assured the army of the continuous support of the federal government “especially in the acquisition of military hardware to facilitate the conduct of its operations across the country”.