Nigeria Shouldn’t Be Importing Petrol – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) asserts that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is to blame for the country’s continuous importation of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

Nigeria had no business relying on imported petroleum products, according to the congress, noting that it was the only member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries that still imported gasoline.

These were expressed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria’s 48th National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to mobilize wholeheartedly and vehemently oppose the Federal Government’s unfavorable policies if they were implemented in 2022 as planned.

Wabba stated, “The NLC has remained very consistent in its position about the issue of what we call subsidy. The position of the NLC is that Nigeria has no reason to continue to import refined products for domestic use, particularly PMS, because we’ve also found out that we are the only member country of OPEC that is doing that.

“It’s an imposed policy on Nigeria, and our leaders must find a way and means to get us out of that imposition. We have made this point very clear that because of the devaluation of our currency, it then means that the policy of importation will continue to have a negative impact on consumers.”