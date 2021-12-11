Nigeria Will Be Better If Those In Government Face Consequences Of Their Actions, Says Ikeazor

Nigeria will be better, argues Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of state for Environment, provided those in power suffer the repercussions of their actions.

Ikeazor spoke during the Abuja public presentation of Waziri Adio’s book, “The Arc of the Possible,” on Saturday. Adio is the former executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Adio’s book, according to the minister, reflects what is required of public servants.

Ikeazor believes that entering the public sector should be done with the goal of influencing policies that benefit citizens.

“Looking at his book, I have glanced through it. One thing striking on what he said about us not leaving governance to the politicians is that we from the private sector with professional backgrounds should come into governance and make a difference. That is what we are all trying to do,” she said.

“My goodwill message is to call on everyone here and those listening to us to please come into politics because through politics you will get into governance. If I didn’t participate in politics, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Everyone please be part of governance for us to develop Nigeria.

“What is lacking in our civil service is lack of consequence for action. Once we can instill consequence for action in governance, Nigeria will be great.”