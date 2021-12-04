Nigerian Dancer Korra Obidi, Husband Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Nigerian model, professional dancer and actress Korra Obidi and her sport therapist husband Dr Justin Dean are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today.

The delectable couple who welcomed their first baby in 2020 and they are expecting their second child, shared stunning throwback photos and affectionate messages to each other, as they pledged their undying love and vowed to stick to each other in good and in bad times.

Obidi who is popular for her dance videos on Instagram wrote: ”4 years?Feels like yesterday 😍❤️@drjustindean #HappyAnniversary ❤️“

Her husband also said: “Happy 4 year anniversary to my wife. @korraobidi Through the good times and bad times, I’m grateful for you in my life.”

See posts below: