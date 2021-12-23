Nigerian Lady Suprises Boyfriend With Land, Spoils Him With Gifts On His Birthday (Video)

A video has captured the moment a Nigerian lady acquired a plot of land and other gifts for her man on his birthday.

In the video, the lady could be seen spraying N200 bills on the dude before handing the document pertaining to the land she acquired to him.

She disclosed in the video that he wanted a land in Ibadan and it seems more like a dream come true. A bundle of N500 notes was also seen on a bed he was lying on.

Watch The Video Below;

Reacting to this heart-melting display, netizens gave their opinions:

nellynells__ wrote:



“Na who deposit go withdraw”

iam_renny wrote:



“Na she know how much she don collect ..allow her spoil her man”

maro_reigns wrote:



“Don’t believe these things that you see on social media oooo”

oladipupo_27 wrote:



”Abeg show us the girl 😂😂 incase”