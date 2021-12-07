Nigerian Man Bags 2nd PhDs After 3 Masters And 3 Bachelor’s Degrees

A Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his father, Temitayo Bello for bagging his second PhD after completing three different bachelor’s degrees and three different masters’ degrees.

Bello who has a Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc) in Economics, Banking and Finance, and a Bachelor of Law (LL.B), and continued the journey till his second doctorate, is a certified Barrister as well as a Solicitor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He bagged his second PhD from the University of Ibadan (UI) having completed a thesis in Energy Law.

His son, Titilola Bello, announced his new exceptional feat through Linkedin, revealing that he bagged a second PhD in Energy Law after acquiring a PhD in International Law and Diplomacy and several other great qualifications.

Titilola Wrote;



”Join me in Celebrating my Dad Temitayo Bello who just bagged his second Ph.D in Energy Law from the Prestigious University of Ibadan.

This is just an addition to the existing:



Ph.D. International Law and Diplomacy.



Masters in Law(LLM), M.Sc. Economics, M.Sc. Banking and Finance, M.Sc. Computer Science.



L.L.B (Law), B.L (Law), B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Banking and Finance, P.Gd Computer Science.



Fellow Chartered Arbitrators UK, Fellow Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Fellow Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Nigeria. Certified International Mediator CEDR.



Also, 5 Certifications from World Intellectual Property Organization – WIPO.

Okay, Ill stop here. This man is intimidating me. I would have said more of this but I need you to stop.

Congratulations once again, Super proud of you Temitayo Bello”



Temitayo got his academic degrees from University of London, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Babcock University, and Ogun State University.