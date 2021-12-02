Nigerians And Misery Are 5&6, Says Boma

Boma Calls Nigerians “Lazy”

Akpore has gotten down on Nigerians as he calls them Lazy.

He said Nigeria is a climate where individuals are hesitant to talk or put themselves out there for dread they will not be given jobs.

He then, at that point, added his area, Brooklyn, New York, and expressed gratitude toward God for “development and choices”.

He also called out Nigerians, writing: “Nigerians and misery na 5 & 6”.

He said he needs to be paid by President Buhari for keeping “this jobless Nigerians busy”. This has proved to the extent Nigerians have pissed Boma.