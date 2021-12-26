Nigerians Must Remain Resilient Despite Challenges — Rep Chinda

Kingsley Chinda, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) House of Representatives caucus, advised Nigerians to be resilient despite the challenges of hunger and insecurity imposed on them by the APC-led administration.

In a Christmas message to his people in Rivers State’s Obio/Akpor federal constituency, as well as Nigerians, he mentioned this.

In the face of the current difficulties, Chinda encouraged them to be hopeful.

He said, “Clearly, Christmas comes with bliss, fanfare and happy moments, but what happy moments can we truly say Nigerians are having in the face of glaring hunger, economic hardship, rising cost/standard of living, kidnappings, killings and general insecurity across the country, occasioned by a clueless, inept and incompetent APC-led federal government?”