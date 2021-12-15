Nigerians Will Appreciate Buhari After 2023 – Governor Sule

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has stated that Nigerians will appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office in 2023.

Addressing State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday December 14, the Nasarawa state Governor said the agricultural, oil and gas sectors have been revamped under the Buhari administration.

He Said;

“I told the President that some of your efforts for the country will be more appreciated when you leave office. Today, you are the architect of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline. Recently Nasarawa State signed an MoU after our gas roundtable in the State capital Lafia, where the top management of NNPC were around.

“We discussed gas utilisation and we are bringing our own experience of what happened with the West African gas pipeline, where it was tapped from Sagamu into Ikeja and all the industries there are utilising gas.

“So for a country like Nigeria that has over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, to say that somebody is building a gas pipeline for the utilisation of gas, I don’t think that is a small thing but a lot of people will not understand this until may be when the President leaves office and in future, when we begin to have LPG everywhere for cooking and LNG so that most of our vehicles will convert to gas rather than petrol.

“Many cannot see now what is going to happen tomorrow and by that time they will say who did this and they will be told its President Buhari and people will bless him.”



When asked what his visit to President was about, Sule said he was in the State House to thank the President for the support Nasarawa State has received in the area of security, which has helped a lot to sustain peace across the State.

He added;

“I came to express our great appreciation to the President for the great support we have continued to receive in the area of security. You must have heard there were several joint operations of the Special Forces; the Military, Police, Airforce and Navy in the two Local Government Areas that are bordering Abuja, Toto and Karu.

“The various operations have been very successful. When we heard recently that some of our schools were being targeted, we privately approached and the right actions were taken. We thank God that we have been able to dislodge those ones.

“Also we are here to express our happiness that as a result of some level of peace we have in Nasarawa State, we have been tagged as a State that is currently number one in sesame seed production, number two in yam production, number two in cassava and number five in rice production in the country.”

He also revealed that the recent completion of the 330MVA Thermal line in Lafia, which is coming from the Niger-Delta has helped a lot in boosting electricity supply in Lafia, the State capital and environs.

Sule also stated that this was made possible through President Buhari’s intervention.