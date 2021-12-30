Nigeria’s Biggest Challenge In 2021 Is Insecurity -FG

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has stated that insecurity is the Federal Government’s biggest concern in 2021.

He said this during a press conference on Thursday to highlight the accomplishments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the year 2021.

Despite Buhari’s vast list of accomplishments, insecurity, according to the Minister, was a huge concern.

He did, however, clarify that the Nigerian Armed Forces had some success employing a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, as well as a strategy review.

He said that as a result of this, over 1,000 terrorists were neutralized, 2,000 civilians were rescued, and over 22,000 terrorists, including their families, surrendered in the North-East.

He also mentioned that several weapons and ammunition were collected, as well as the destruction of many terrorist bomb-making plants.