Nnamdi Kanu: Idea Of Pardon Is Premature, Says Malami

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has expressed that the issue of pardoning the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is premature.

Malami stated this on Wednesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Pardon is a function of conviction in the Nigerian context and as far as I know, Nnamdi Kanu has not been convicted yet so the idea of pardoning him is premature,” the AGF asserted.

The minister further stated that the trials associated with Kanu have not been concluded and as such the pardon option cannot get on the table just yet.

He, however, stressed that he is not ruling the option out, but noted that pardoning Kanu is not on the table at the moment.