NSCDC: Collaboration Among Security Agencies Will Help Prevent Insecurity

According to Ahmed Audi, commandant general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), collaboration among security agencies will help Nigeria avoid insecurity.

Audi, speaking in Ilorin on Saturday, emphasized the importance of law enforcement agencies working together to devise measures for enhancing Nigeria’s internal security architecture and keeping the country safe and secure.

He claims that one of the problems impeding a successful war against banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping is a lack of cooperation.

“It is high time we dropped the toga of service supremacy and replaced it with a more reliable template for a more cordial relationship among all stakeholders involved in the fight against insecurity, this will help to restore the confidence of Nigerians in all security and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

To win the fight against the nation’s insecurity, he urged for the creation of a “robust, concise, and reliable intelligence-based fusion center.”

The construction of the crime fusion center, according to the commandant general, will enhance law enforcement agencies in sharing resources, expertise, and information.