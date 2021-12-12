MC Oluomo attends his children’s graduation in US (photos)

NURTW Boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo is celebrating his twin children Kehinde and Taiwo, who graduated from US Universities on Saturday December 11.

While Kehinde bagged a B.Sc in Healthcare Administration from Albany State University, his twin sister Taiwo bagged a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a minor in Management from Columbus State University.

Posting the photos from the graduation ceremonies which he attended, MC Oluomo wrote

”A double celebration for me and my family

My son Kehinde Akinsanya graduate with a degree in Bachelor of Science focusing in Healthcare Administration at Albany State University with a GPA of 3.5 @prince4kennyy

While Taiwo Akinsanya graduated from Columbus State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a minor in Management. @omowamiwaxo”

See more photos below:

