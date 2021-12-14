Obasanjo To Nigerians: Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to do anything more than what he has done is akin to beating a dead horse.

He spoke in Abuja Monday at a retreat on inclusive security organized by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.

Obasanjo said: “The truth is this: President Buhari has done his best. That is what he can do. If we are expecting anything more than what he has done or what he is doing, that means we’re whipping a dead horse and there is no need.

“Then, where do we go from here? We cannot fold our hands. I believe that is part of what we’re doing here and what we continue to be doing. How do we prepare for post-Buhari? Buhari has done his best. My prayer is that God will spare his life to see his term through.

“But what should we do to make post-Buhari better than what we have now? That is our responsibility now, because it concerns all of us.”