Obinna Victor Nsofo, Anastija Welcome Baby Girl

Former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor has taken to his social media to announce the arrival of his bundle of joy.

The star and his partner, Anastija, have welcomed a baby girl.

They welcomed their baby, Aamara Victoria Nsofor, on Friday, December 3.

Anastija shared the good news on her Instagram expressing her excitement to be a mother.

She said: “Victoria Amara Nsofor 🎀

3.12.21 – The most beautiful day of our lives ❤️ @victorobinna_official”

Many of their fans are really excited as they sent congratulatory message to them.

