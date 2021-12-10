Okorocha Loses Mbadiwe University To Imo Government

Senator Rochas Okorocha has lost Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, to Imo state government.

The matter was laid to rest yesterday December 9, as the operating certificate for the university was handed over to Imo State through Governor Hope Uzodimma by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

NUC Executive Secretary Prof Abubakar Rasheed while presenting the certificate to the governor at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, said it will end the tussle between the former Governor and the state government over who owns the institution.

Rasheed said;



“By a copy of this letter, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are being notified of this development.”



The NUC Secretary also assured Governor Uzodinma of the commission’s readiness to assist the state in its educational strides.