Olamide Blesses Female Fan With A Kiss For Singing His Song Word For Word (Video)

Olamide has planted a kiss on a female fan’s forehead for singing his song word for word.
The Nigerian rapper was captured on camera appreciating a lady for showing that she is a staunch fan.
The artiste who recently had a concert, gave the microphone to a lady in the audience to sing the lyrics of one of his songs.
The crowd’s cheer was actually something expected, as they went up in an uproar shouting and hailing Olamide.
“If na anointing oil wey dey put for her forehead now she for don clean am since,” a social media user wrote in reactions.
Watch video below: