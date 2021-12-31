Olamide Reacts To Shatta Wale’s Beef With Nigerian Artists

Olamide Adedeji, better known by his stage name Olamide Badoo, has weighed in on the hot topic of Nigerian musicians failing to support their Ghanaian counterparts.

Shatta Wale went on a Twitter rant recently, criticizing Nigerian musicians for selling out the Accra Sports Stadium without their help.

Despite their fame and love from Ghana, he accused Nigerian musicians of being unsupportive.

His tirade sparked outrage among Nigerians and Ghanaians on social media.

Olamide, who was minding his own business on Twitter, was asked to intervene.

“Shatta Wale matter no concern you?” a Twitter user named ‘Femi West’ asked.

Responding, Olamide wrote, “Telling someone how you feel does not hurt as much as saying nothing at all.”

Meanwhile, Ghana artiste, Stonebwoy has said that although Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong, his message is valid.

Stonebwoy requested that Nigerian musicians allow music from other African countries to flourish on local and international platforms in Nigeria.

“Our Nigerian brothers must consider that with their great power comes the responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from the other African countries to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international platforms,” Stonebwoy wrote on Twitter.