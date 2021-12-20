OmeGhettoSaga: Funke Akindele Replies Iyabo Ojo

Funke Akindele sends a strong message to her colleague Iyabo Ojo after her social media rage.

The battle between Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Funke has been going on for a while, and it’s getting a little messy now.

Iyabo Ojo continues to trash Funke on social media, leaving no stone untouched.

In one of her most recent outbursts, a Nigerian blogger accused her of hosting Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus at her home when things were not going well for them.

She diplomatically admonished the writer while also shading her colleague in her piece.

In response to this post, Funke Akindele turned to Instagram to give a strong message to Iyabo Ojo and all of her bullies.

On Instagram, Funke posted a humorous video with the praying caption, “may our secrets not be exposed….”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXsx_cnj7ui/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link