Omicron: FG Reviews International Travel Protocol

The Nigerian Government has reviewed the international travel protocol to reduce the risk of importing and exporting the Omicron variant, The PUNCH reports.

In a statement on Friday by the Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the review was based on science, national experience, and global developments.

The statement was titled, ‘Revised international travel protocol.’

It partly read, “The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has reviewed the International Travel Protocol of October 22, 2021.



“All passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of and comply with the following rules: COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48hrs before departure, post-arrival day 2 COVID-19 PCR test, self-isolation for 7 days (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals), and day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals).”



The statement revealed that out-bound passengers would be required to provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative PCR test results within 48 hours from the time of boarding.

Mustapha added that the revised protocol comes into effect on December 5, 2021.

He assured Nigerians that the committee would continue to monitor global and specific country situations with a view to taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

Mustapha, however, called on Nigerians to ensure that they receive their full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and also comply with public health social measures.